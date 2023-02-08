Man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs.

The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California.

The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in the morning on Wednesday.

The owner of the house said she woke up to the flames and ran out.

Unfortunately, her husband who was in his early 80s and two canines lost their lives.

“Initial units got reports of an individual trapped inside the facility unit. Unfortunately the structure was too compromised to make access into it," said Hector Garcia, Imperial County Fire Department Battalion Chief.

The home is a total loss, the fire did not spread to other homes in the area.

Firefighters are still not sure what caused the fire.