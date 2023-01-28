Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino

14th annual running of event hosted between 7am-1pm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning.

The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay.

Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team.

For final results, as well as a roster of Saturday's marathon attendees. visit the following link, click here.

KYMA will also keep you updated on the story.