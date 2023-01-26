Soldier surprises kids in Cincinnati after coming home from deployment

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Cincinnati family got a special surprise military homecoming surprise this week.

United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle surprised his kids at Mars Hill Academy during lunch time.

Capelle was greeted with hugs and kisses from his children, second-grader Chanan and kindergartener Liana.

Classmates started clapping and singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”

“When we heard Sergeant Capelle was coming home and wanted to surprise his children at school, we were more than happy to assist in any way we could,” Mars Hill Academy Headmaster Mike McKenna said in a statement.

The school helped send care packages and cards to Capelle while he was deployed to give him a sense of home.

“The Mars Hill community put together an effort to periodically send Jonathan cards, letters, care packages, anything to help keep him connected. We also reached out to his wife Lauren to help her as we could,” McKenna said.

