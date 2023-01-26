John Mayer is hitting the road for his first acoustic tour

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

John Mayer has announced a first-ever solo acoustic tour.

The 19-date tour will stop at arenas across North America and is set to kick off on March 11 in New Jersey, according to a press release. The tour ends in Los Angeles on April 14. Tickets go on sale on February 3 at 9am in the ticket buyer’s time zone.

“I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days,” the crooner said on Instagram. He added that while an acoustic solo tour has been decades in the making, “I feel it now.”

Mayer also said that he’ll be playing old songs and some “you haven’t heard yet” that will be performed on acoustic and electric guitars, as well as on the piano.

Best known for his breakout single “Your Body is a Wonderland” off his 2001 debut album “Room for Squares,” the singer-songwriter’s other hits include “Gravity,” “Waiting on the World to Change” and “New Light.”

The Grammy winner’s solo tour will wrap up just in time for the start of Dead and Company’s final tour, a band with which Mayer has toured since 2015. Dead and Company’s final tour begins on May 19 in Los Angeles.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.