Upcoming CareerCon aimed at helping Colorado woman looking to move on to second careers

By KCNC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO (KCNC) — A group of Colorado woman are hoping to help others get their second careers jumpstarted next weekend. SecondActWomen is hosting an event called CareerCon in downtown Denver. Some women have already seen success from the networking and education they found at last year’s event.

“There weren’t opportunities within Colorado to move up. And I thought, this is a good time to pivot,” said Jolene Whitney, who left her job in retail but needed help finding her next career.

A friend recommended that Whitney look into the programming from SecondActWomen.

“Just to meet women my age who are kind of in a similar situation and see how they’ve started the next chapter,” she said.

CareerCon is focused on women in their 40s or older and helps them move on to their next career path.

“It’s inspirational, it’s engaging and everyone is extremely supportive,” she said.

Karen Crumback left behind a career in nonprofit development.

“I don’t think I’m starting over, it’s a new beginning and I’m excited about it,” Crumback said.

She said CareerCon helped her move forward.

“Networking for sure. And just having the confidence to know what I want to do is a great idea and people need help,” she said.

Last year’s event helped Crumback clean up her resume.

“How to put it into LinkedIn and make it through the ATS and have recruiters find me. That makes a big difference.

Both women say they are excited to connect and learn even more at this year’s event.

“I’m not done yet. I don’t know how many years I’m going to work but whatever it is and in whatever capacity I want to continue to do my best,” one said.

A group of Colorado woman are hoping to help others get their second careers jumpstarted next weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.