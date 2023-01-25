Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home

By Kacey Buercklin

KENNER, Louisiana (WDSU) — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20.

According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.

On Jan. 23, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle, a yellow Dodge Challenger. The driver, Michael Crouch, 27, was arrested on unrelated charges.

Kenner police then executed a search warrant for Crouch and located a handgun matching the description used in the carjacking, and found the victim’s truck keys.

Kenner Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Crouch, and he will be additionally charged with armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

