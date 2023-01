Walmart is raising its base pay from $12 to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. The company added that the latest round of raises are expected to bring its average hourly wage up to “more than” $17.50 an hour.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.