Trading briefly halted for many New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks

Trading for dozens of companies on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted Tuesday just after the market opened.

Major names impacted included Verizon, McDonald’s, Morgan Stanley, AT&T and Nike, according to the NYSE.

Many of those stocks made large moves just minutes into the morning trading session, sending companies like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley into a nosedive.

Morgan Stanley briefly plunged to $84.93 after ending at $97.13 on Monday before recovering. McDonald’s and Walmart also fell more than 12% before trading was halted. Those drops may have triggered volatility halts on the exchange.

NYSE, and most other major stock exchanges, issue automatic halts for stocks that move dramatically up and down.

The affected companies have now resumed trading, according to a status report from the NYSE at 9:50 a.m. ET, which said “all systems are currently operational.”

NYSE officials didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails from CNN Business.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

