The Navajo Nation lifts mask mandate

Navajo Nation, New Mexico (KOAT) — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren announced the COVID-19 mask mandate has been lifted. The nation had been under the mandate for 1,007 days dating back to April 2020.

The new guidance went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

President Nygren made the announcement in coordination with the Navajo Department of Health. Nygren said this new public health order, that is applied to public spaces will open up more opportunities.

“It’s time for the Navajo people to get back to work,” Nygren said in a statement. “It’s time for them to be able to open their chapter houses to conduct local business and to receive services they are asking for a deserve.”

But the indoor mask mandate will continue to apply for some. The mandate will continue for early childhood education, primary and secondary schools, along with nursing homes and health care facilities.

Nygren also said it is on individuals to continue practicing habits learned from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep others safe.

“Be responsible,” Nygren said. “Mask up if you’ve tested positive. Mask up and take a rapid test if you notice symptoms or suspect you’ve been exposed. We, as a Nation, are much more aware and much more prepared than in April 2020.”

