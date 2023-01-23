Sacramento police dedicate tip line for potential victims of teacher accused of lewd acts

By Michelle Bandur

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher Kim Wilson, 62, is being held with bond at the Sacramento County Jail. Sacramento police arrested Wilson Friday on 17 counts of lewd conduct of a child and one count of child pornography.

Detectives were back at Wilson’s Sacramento home Saturday morning returning some of Wilson’s belongings seized during a search warrant Wednesday.

The investigation dates back to 2019 with an alleged incident at the school involving Wilson and a juvenile five years earlier. The Twin Rivers Unified Police Department received the lewd conduct report and after speaking with the alleged victim and her family identified Wilson as a possible suspect.

Twin Rivers police turned the report over to Sacramento Police and according to the department, records show the case was suspended and referred to an outside agency. It did not say which agency.

“The Sacramento Police Department has launched an internal review into what our processes were at the time of this investigation to determine what actions were taken regarding the 2019 report. Additionally, we will be working with the Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department to determine what actions they took after they were made aware of the initial allegations in order to move this case forward for prosecution,” the department said in a release.

Sacramento police reopened the investigation recently after another alleged juvenile victim came forward, accusing Wilson of sexually assaulting her in 2014, the same year as the first accusation.

One Del Paso Heights parent, who said he was also a student of Wilson’s in the early 2000s wants some answers.

“Are our children in this community’s safety not important to you guys,” asked Treshawn Weatherspoon. “That’s the question I have. If Mr. Wilson is guilty, something should have been done a long time ago.”

Weatherspoon said he wonders if there are other alleged victims who have yet to come forward.

“It makes you wonder how long it’s been going on if this is true,” he said. “How many other children are out there?”

Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester released a statement Saturday.

“We understand the community has many questions surrounding the criminal investigations regarding Kim Wilson. As your Police Chief and as a mother, I am deeply concerned about the crimes Wilson is alleged to have committed at the school which are unspeakable and horrific. Our children are the most vulnerable in our community and we are all responsible for their protection. You have my full commitment, and the commitment of the Sacramento Police Department, to thoroughly investigate these allegations and to seek justice for these victims.”

Twin Rivers Unified School District also released a statement:

“The District was informed today that a teacher at Del Paso Heights Elementary School was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department on allegations of lewd conduct with minors and child pornography. The news of this arrest is extremely concerning, so we want to assure our school community that the employee was placed on leave prior to the arrest, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they complete the investigative process. Student safety and well-being are always our paramount priority. We urge anyone with information that may inform the investigation to contact (916) 808-0170.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.