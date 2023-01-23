Razzies announce nominations led by ‘Blonde’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nominations for the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards were announced Monday and it was a good (or bad) day for “Blonde,” Disney’s “Pinocchio” and “Morbius.”

The Netflix movie “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, received the most nods with eight, including worst picture, director and screenplay. “Good Mourning” with seven nominations, including worst actor for its star Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly.

Disney’s “Pinocchio” racked up six nominations, while “Morbius” has five and “The King’s Daughter” three.

The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzies) celebrate the best of the worst in cinema. In keeping with its history the “winners” are announced the day before the Academy Awards ceremony which this year is March 11 as the Oscars will be handed out on March 12.

The nominees are as follows:

WORST PICTURE

“Blonde”

“Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly)/ “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only/ “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto)/ Disney’s “Pinocchio”

Jared Leto/ “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone / “Samaritan”

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / “Firestarter”

Bryce Dallas Howard / “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton / “Mack & Rita”

Kaya Scodelario / “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone / “The Requin”

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

“Blonde “

BOTH 365 Days Sequels — “365 Days: This Day”

& “The Next 365 Days” [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s “Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only)/ Disney’s “Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz / “The 355”

Bingbing Fan / “The 355” and “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino / “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role)/ “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks / “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel / “Blonde”

Mod Sun / “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams / “Blonde”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / “Blonde”

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)/ “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / “The Bubble”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik / “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa / “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s “Pinocchio”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “bio-novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s “Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow and Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.