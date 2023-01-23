Former high-level FBI official charged in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch and conceal payments from ex-Albanian intelligence official
By Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CNN’s Marshall Cohen and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.