Former high-level FBI official charged in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch and conceal payments from ex-Albanian intelligence official

The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.

