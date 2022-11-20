Skip to Content
Karrueche Tran wore a statement gown by Christian Siriano.
Karrueche Tran wore a statement gown by Christian Siriano.

Oscar Holland, CNN

The American Music Awards have a long history of delivering spectacular fashion moments — and there was no shortage of bold looks at LA’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening.

Organizers opted for a black carpet at this year’s event, and many attendees followed suit in all-black outfits. Rapper and singer Latto arrived in a dark veil and Becky G wore a Monsoori miniskirt with a long train, while Dove Cameron went for gothic glamour in a look by Marc Jacobs.

But there was plenty of gold, sequins and sparkle too, from singer Pink’s fringed Bob Mackie dress to Kelly Rowland’s shimmering cheetah print gown.

Elsewhere, Anitta impressed in a custom Thierry Mugler outfit with daring cut-outs, and singer Bebe Rexha — who was styled by celebrity favorite Law Roach — wowed in a voluminous red Buerlangma dress ahead of her on-stage performance with David Guetta.

See below for some of the best fashion from the evening’s red carpet.

Top image: Bebe Rexha, who was styled by celebrity favorite Law Roach, wowed in a voluminous Buerlangma dress. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images).

