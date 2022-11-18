Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds for minor league right-hander Casey Legumina. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The 32-year-old Farmer batted .255 with 14 home runs and 78 RBIs in 526 at-bats for the Reds in 2022. He started 98 games at shortstop, 36 at third base and 10 as the designated hitter. The Twins also traded third baseman Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.