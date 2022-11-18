‘It’s cartoon pornography’ | Some demand teen novel be pulled from Hawaii library

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

HONOLULU (KITV) — Controversy is brewing over a teen cartoon novel found in a state library that some criticize for displaying graphic and inappropriate images.

The book, entitled “Let’s Talk About It,” is intended to help teenagers navigate relationships, friendships, and sexuality. However, some rebuke the book for including some pictures of men and women engaged in intimate behavior.

“It’s basically a comic book and instruction guide on how to engage in sexual activity for minors,” State Rep. Diamond Garcia said.

Garcia received a complaint from a grandfather who reported he found the book in the children’s section at the Kapaa Public Library on Kauai.

Appalled by the images himself, Garcia reached out to the state librarian requesting the book be removed from the library system. Garcia said he has not heard back, so he sent a letter Wednesday.

“To tell me, you know, what is the book selection process, who determines what books are selected, and those who made that decision, did they think that this book and the content in there was OK? And if so, I would like to pursue legal challenges,” Garcia added.

KITV4 reached out to the state library system for comment and we have not heard back yet.

