Ashton-Langford, Boston College beat George Mason 71-56

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds and Boston College beat George Mason 71-56 in a first-round game at the Paradise Jam. Penha hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 opening run and Boston College led the rest of the way. Ronald Polite III hit a jumper that trimmed the Patriots’ deficit to 21-15 with 10:51 left in the first half but they didn’t score again until Saquan Singleton made layup with 4:16 until halftime that snapped a 15-0 run by Boston College (3-1). Victor Bailey Jr. led George Mason (2-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

