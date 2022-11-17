No. 15 TCU starts fast in 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points and JaKobe Coles scored 15, helping 15th-ranked TCU overwhelm Louisiana-Monroe 95-60 on Thursday night in an Emerald Coast Classic matchup. Micah Peavy added 12 points for TCU and O’Bannon had 11 in the first half. Tyreke Locure had 14 points for the Warhawks. Things got a bit testy at the end of the first half, after Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon was ejected because of a flagrant foul. The Frogs played their second game in a row without Big 12 preseason player of the year Mike Miles, who has a left foot injury. They lost 64-63 at home without him Monday night against Northwestern State.

