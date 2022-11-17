Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Stamkos’ goal was his 490th, tying him with Norm Ullman for 49th on the all-time list. Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots. The Flames had won two in a row after losing seven straight.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.