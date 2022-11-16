UPDATE: Audio from former Jefferson County Prosecutor pressuring woman for sexual favors

By Kalie Strain

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney James Isaac Crabtree is heard making sexual advances toward a 29-year-old mother he was prosecuting a case against in tapes obtained by News 4.

A federal grand jury indicted Crabtree on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of false statements to the FBI back in April.

“I can be a valuable friend,” Crabtree can be heard on the tape.

According to court documents, the woman had never met Crabtree before. She said she had started recording the encounter out of fear for her safety.

During the encounter, Crabtree gave the woman $300, according to federal prosecutors.

“I don’t know, I’ve never done this before; I’m not having sex with you right now I just met you,” the woman is heard saying on the tapes.

She went on to say that she isn’t a prostitute.

“No, No. No, I’m trying to help you; you’ve got kids. I just didn’t know if you wanted to do anything on the side. If not, it’s no big deal. I’m dismissing your cases regardless,” Crabtree said to her.

Crabtree then asked to kiss her.

According to court documents, she agreed because she feared he would sexually assault her.

At one point in the recording, you can hear Crabtree lean in and kiss her neck. Crabtree then took off some of the woman’s clothes and started to pleasure himself.

When the woman left his office, Crabtree made one more promise.

“I’m going to dismiss your cases. You are fine,” he said.

