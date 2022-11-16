‘There are good people out there,’ Man pulled from Boston Harbor thanks rescuers

By Paul Burton

BOSTON (WBZ) — Josh Schroeder knows he’s been given a second chance at life. Last week, he was rescued after being found unconscious in Boston Harbor.

“I am just thankful that I’m alive and making a recovery,” he said.

Josh says he had just left the Celtics game and was on his way to the bathroom walking near an embankment.

“I just remember approaching the top of it. There were a ton of people leaving the game,” he said.

Josh says what happened next is still unclear. Moments later a stranger found him in the water and screamed for help. That’s when Finn Conner, who was also at the game with his dad, sprang into action and pulled Josh out of the harbor. The two Facetimed on Tuesday.

“Can’t thank you enough for you and your dad really being in the right place at the perfect time,” Josh said.

“We’re super glad we could help,” Finn Conner said. “It’s amazing to see you all put back together you were in a rough spot at the time.”

Josh spent multiple days at Massachusetts General Hospital. The incident caused injuries to his head, ear and hand.

Finn said pulling Josh out was not that easy. Moments later paramedics arrived, and Josh gained consciousness.

Josh said doctors told him that 30 more seconds in the water could have made this a completely different story.

“We are so forever grateful that he is still with us because it could have been so much worse,” said Dianne Schroeder, Josh’s mother.

“Not only to be thankful for my family supporting me and helping me through all this, but everybody else who was involved from Finn and his dad to everybody at Mass General,” Josh said. “There are good people out there.”

