Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ snubbed at Grammys? Here’s what really happened

The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it’s not what it may appear.

Her latest album, “Midnights,” has been phenomenally successful and made her the first artist to ever occupy all the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Swift was already the most streamed artist over a 24-hour period on Spotify and good luck getting tickets to her upcoming tour.

So some are asking why her newest collection of songs was not nominated for a Grammy on Tuesday.

Enter the Grammy rules singing, “Hi. It’s me. I’m the problem, it’s me” (lyrics made popular by Swift’s recent single “Antihero”).

Turns out the deadline to be considered for a Grammy nomination this year was October 1 and Swift’s album was released a few weeks after that.

She wasn’t completely shut out however.

Swift received for four nominations including song of the year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film).”

