BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime. Deshon Parker added 12 points and six assists for Cleveland State. Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long grabbed 12 rebounds.

