Woman holding child allegedly attacks flight attendant on flight from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A woman holding a child allegedly went on a rampage on board a flight out San Francisco bound for Chicago.

Three people ended up getting checked out at the hospital, including a flight attendant.

The incident happened Sunday morning aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago.

The airline said police took the disruptive passenger off the plane once it landed. Now the FBI and the FAA are investigating the incident.

United Airlines emailed the following statement to KPIX.

A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation. We’re grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first.

No word on what charges the suspect will face.

