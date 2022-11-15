Franklin Park Zoo’s last remaining tiger Anala dies

By Web staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Anala, the last remaining tiger at Franklin Park Zoo, died Monday at 17 years old.

Zoo New England said Anala was considered a “geriatric cat.” She was diagnosed with irreversible kidney failure several months ago.

Anala, a Bengal mix, was confiscated as a young cub along with Luther, a white tiger who died in 2019. Both lived in the Tiger Tales habitat starting in 2006 when the exhibit opened for the first time in 30 years.

Zoo officials said the Tiger Tales habitat will remain unoccupied for the time being.

“We all adored Anala, and are going to greatly miss her,” Chris Bartos, assistant curator at Franklin Park Zoo said. “While this is sad news to share, we take comfort in knowing that Anala inspired and brought so much joy to so many of our visitors through the years.”

