Person extracted from inside vehicle after crashing into apartments near Gulf Freeway, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A driver trapped inside a vehicle has been extracted after having slammed into an apartment complex off the Gulf Freeway, SkyEye video shows.

“They put him on a stretcher. He had a neck brace on, and I’m going to be honest, he wasn’t moving very much,” Philip Serna, a witness, said.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 11000 block of the Gulf Freeway, inbound at Hartsook Street.

SkyEye was at the scene and captured video of the car, which appeared to have left the road and slammed into the apartment complex.

Houston Fire Department District Chief David Elias confirmed the driver is a man.

Firefighters are working to shore up the building so there isn’t further collapse, Elias said.

“If for any reason, we have more structural collapse, we have everything in place to extricate anyone as needed,” he said.

SkyEye video shows the car was completely submerged under a lot of wood.

ABC13 spoke to one of the residents who lives in the upper level apartment unit where the crash happened.

“I heard a ‘Boom’ and jumped up and ran out the apartment. I was sitting in my living room getting ready for work. Next thing I know, I heard the crash. I was just hoping the apartment didn’t fall down on top of me,” Richard Groves said.

It is unknown if any people inside the building were injured, and we’re working to learn the condition of the driver as well.

As for those driving in the area, if you’re headed into downtown Houston, stay on those mainlanes because the feeder road is getting backed up.

