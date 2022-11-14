Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders reveled in their spoiler role in a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Heinicke thrust his arm in the air in celebration and put his fingers to his lips to shush the Eagles and the haters as he walked off the field a winner and improved to 3-1 this season as a starter. He threw for 211 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while steering clock-killing drives that sparked the upset. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 128 yards and the Commanders got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Joey Slye kicked field goals of 44, 58, 32 and 55 yards.

