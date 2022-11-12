YCSO responds to Friday morning aggravated assault

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property.

Accordingly, in a press release, the incident occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022 at approximately 9:58am in the area of Avenue 6E and 48th Street.

Surprisingly, YCSO saw the suspect detaining the three trespassing juveniles upon arrival.

Details about the investigation

During the investigation, YCSO discovered that the three juveniles jogged in the area when they entered an open field surrounded by a barbed wire fence.

This was to take an alternate route for their jog.

However, the suspect's neighbor saw the juveniles on the property and told them that they were on private property.

When they realized their mistake, the juveniles departed.

At the same time, the neighbor notified the suspect about the incident and drove his vehicle to search for them.

As the juveniles continued their jog, the suspect drove up, exited and pulled out a firearm at them.

The suspect then ordered the juveniles to sit down, still holding the firearm, as he called law enforcement.

Aftermath

As of now, the YCSO arrested and booked the suspect, 56-year-old Mitch Freeman of Yuma, into the Yuma County Detention Center.

Freeman's charges include three counts of Disorderly Conduct and three counts of Aggravated Assault.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, then contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

In addition, you can visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.