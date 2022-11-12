Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden off IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have activated their first players off injured reserve. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Elijah Molden came off the list Saturday. The Titans sidelined veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson. The Titans still have 13 players on injured reserve as they prepare to host Denver on Sunday. NFL teams are limited to bringing eight players back from injured reserve after rule changes this offseason. Getting Burks back could provide a much-needed boost to an offense that ranks next to last in yards passing per game.

