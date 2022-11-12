Pärssinen’s 1st NHL goal leads Predators over Rangers 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuso Pärssinen scored his first NHL goal, Juuse Saros made 34 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 2-1. Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Filip Chytil scored and Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Pärssinen put Nashville in front 4:58 into the opening period, driving down the right side before beating Halak high to the far side.

