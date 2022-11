PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Caden Bell threw for three touchdowns and Columbia fought off Brown for a 31-24 overtime win. Bell’s 4-yard touchdown toss to Marcus Libman in overtime served as the game winner. In Brown’s overtime possession, Columbia’s Scott Valentas broke up Aidan Gilman’s pass attempt to Wes Rockett on fourth-and-6 to end it. Allen Smith finished with 200 yards rushing on 15 carries for Brown.

