No. 11 Indiana women beat UMass Lowell 93-37

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points, Sara Scalia added 15 points and No. 11 Indiana beat UMass Lowell 93-37for the fourth largest margin of victory in program history. Indiana pulled away in the second quarter as UMass Lowell went nine-plus minutes without a field goal. The Hoosiers went on a 23-3 run during the drought and led 49-17 at halftime. Lilly Meister had 10 points for Indiana, which plays No. 5 Tennessee on Monday. The Hoosiers finished with 34 points off 20 turnovers. Jaini Edmonds and Ella Ner each scored nine points for UMass Lowell, which plays Boston University on Wednesday.

