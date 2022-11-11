Man found not guilty of setting woman on fire

By Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota (KIMT) — A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault.

Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a mixture of chemicals on a woman and used a butane torch to start her on fire. Investigators say the woman suffered burns over 12% of her body and was flown to the Twin Cities for treatment in a burn unit.

Netzer told police the woman was using the torch to light something to smoke when she set herself on fire.

Police say the incident happened at a home in the 100 block of 7th Street W in Albert Lea which suffered heavy fire damage and is considered a total loss.

Netzer’s trial began Monday and the jury returned its verdict Thursday.

