Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:41 PM

Arsenal’s EPL title charge was made in Manchester

KYMA

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

If Arsenal wins the English Premier League, it will be with the help of Manchester City. The influence Pep Guardiola has had on the season’s pace-setter cannot be ignored. His former assistant Mikel Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation of the London club since taking charge in 2019. And the summer acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have contributed to a rebuild that has seen Arsenal emerge as the latest threat to City’s dominance.

Article Topic Follows: News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content