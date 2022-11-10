PSG coach Galtier has selection headache close to World Cup

PARIS (AP) — A home game against modest Auxerre would usually not be something for Paris Saint-Germain to worry about. But these are not usual circumstances. Sunday’s match is the French league leader’s last game before the World Cup with PSG’s big names keen to avoid last-minute injuries that have hit other players hard. Coach Christophe Galtier must decide whether to rest record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi after the Argentina star out last Sunday’s game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon. Does he leave out France star Kylian Mbappe, who has muscle fatigue? And what about Neymar, whose top form has Brazil fans dreaming of a record-extending sixth World Cup title?

