MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin helped lead Marquette past Central Michigan with 23 points off of the bench in a 97-73 victory. Joplin shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (2-0). Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Jesse Zarzuela led the Chippewas (0-1) in scoring with 17 points. Brian Taylor added 15 points and nine rebounds.

