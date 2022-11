KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55. Carry also added seven assists and six steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas scored 11 points and Giovanni Santiago recorded 10 points. Anthony Mazzeo led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Baldwin Wallace also got 14 points from Ray Ellington. Kent State hosts Portland on Monday.

