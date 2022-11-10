Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:55 PM

Archibald leads Tarleton State over Kansas Christian 95-49

KYMA

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tydan Archibald scored 15 points as Tarleton State beat Kansas Christian 95-49. Archibald added three steals for the Texans (1-1). Garry Clark scored 14 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added five rebounds. Lajae Jones finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 13 points. Boog Lewis finished with 17 points for the Falcons (0-2). Jamal Clark added 16 points and three steals for Kansas Christian. Jahreese Jordan also put up six points and two steals.

Article Topic Follows: News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content