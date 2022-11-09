Video shows thieves stealing from drivers pumping gas: Crestwood police

By Web staff

CRESTWOOD, Illinois (WLS) — A southwest suburban police department is warning drivers about a series of thefts targeting people filling up their cars.

Crestwood police said in the last two weeks, there have been several thefts from vehicles that occurred as the victim was fueling his or her vehicle at a gas station.

Video shows someone pulling up to a vehicle at a gas pump, and, as the victim is pumping gas, the suspect, usually in a stolen vehicle, pulls up along the passenger side, police said.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle then gets out, opens the unlocked passenger door of the victim’s vehicle and steals the victim’s purse, cell phone or other valuable items.

The suspect then gets back into the other vehicle and drives away, without the victim even realizing what had happened, police said.

The crime takes less than five seconds.

Police are telling drivers to lock their cars while fueling.

