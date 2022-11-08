Rourke throws for 3 TDs, Ohio beats Miami (Ohio) 37-21

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns, Miles Cross had 133 yards receiving and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 37-21. Jacoby Jones made a diving catch in the end zone, his second score of the game, with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter to extend Ohio’s lead to 31-14. Jones also scored on a 48-yarder when he took a short pass and broke a tackle before cutting back another defender on the way to the end zone. Jones finished with 79 yards receiving and Sieh Bangura rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown for Ohio.

