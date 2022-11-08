Skip to Content
Man found guilty for 2021 tow truck driver death

By KPTV Staff

    HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A Washington County jury has found a Hillsboro man guilty of murdering a tow truck driver in 2021.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.

The D.A.’s Office said Sanford, afraid for his safety, pepper-sprayed McAdoo who responded by shooting Sanford three times. Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

During his trial, McAdoo claimed he was acting in self-defense.

On Tuesday, McAdoo was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

