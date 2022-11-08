Chaos ensues after one mom pepper-sprays another at daycare

By WBBM Staff

BEACH PARK, Illinois (WBBM) — Police were called in the northern Illinois community of Beach Park after a fight between two moms unleashed pepper spray at a daycare.

The incident happened at a daycare center at 38883 N. Sheridan Rd. in Beach Park, which is far north of Chicago close to the Wisconsin state line.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office said the two women got into a quarrel in the lobby of the daycare. One of the moms was upset because her child had been scratched by the other woman’s child, police said.

As the quarrel heated up, one of the women pepper sprayed the other, police said.

Video from the scene shows police and parents dealing with the aftermath. It was not clear late Monday if the pepper spray made any children sick.

The woman who deployed the pepper spray took off. Police were still investigating Monday night.

