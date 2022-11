ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins’ 21 points helped Saint Louis defeat Murray State 91-68 in a season opener. Perkins shot 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson scored 20 points while going 7 of 16 (4 for 12 from distance). Jamari Smith led the way for the Racers with 19 points.

