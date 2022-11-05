Tennessee Tech stops Lindenwood late, wins 35-34

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall accounted for three touchdowns and the Tennessee Tech defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds to beat Lindenwood 35-34. Lindenwood’s Cade Brister threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Lanckriet to cap an 18-play, 75-yard drive with 14 seconds remaining, but the Lions failed on the two-point try. Tennessee Tech (3-6, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 35-28 lead with 6:36 to play when Oatsvall scored on a 1-yard QB sneak on the previous drive. Brister was 24-of-33 passing for 303 yards and threw five touchdown passes for Lindenwood (6-3, 2-3).

