Richard tops 7K total yards leading N.C. Central past Howard

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for 385 total yards and five touchdowns and North Carolina Central controlled Howard from the outset for a 50-21 win. Richard threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His first throw of the game resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to E.J. Hicks, who caught four passes for 108 yards. Richard is now the third player in North Carolina Central to account for 7,000 total yards from scrimmage. Quinton Williams threw for 105 yards and a touchdown for Howard.

