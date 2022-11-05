Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93

Dow Finsterwald has died at his home in Colorado. Finsterwald was the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play. He also was the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe got involved. His son says Finsterwald died peacefully in his sleep Friday night at age 93. Finsterwald lost in the championship match in the 1957 PGA Championship. With golf being shown on television more, it switched to stroke play in 1958 and Finsterwald rallied to beat Billy Casper. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour and was player of the year in 1958.

