St. Paul Police searching for missing teens Znaya Gordon and Anastasia Miller

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are asking the public’s help in finding two teenage girls, who haven’t been seen since Tuesday evening.

Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street East in St. Paul around 5 p.m. The two are known to spend time in the downtown St. Paul area.

Gordon was last wearing a pink and blue jacked with the word “love” written in white letters. She has black and purple braids.

Miller, who has short brown hair, was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, maroon sweatshirt with the word “pink” written on it in silver, and black leggings.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

