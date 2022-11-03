Celebration of life begins for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem

By Jessi Mitchell

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Thursday marks the start of the final celebration of life for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.

Abyssinian Baptist Church opened its doors for a wake for its senior pastor. His viewing began at 9 a.m., and well-wishers arrived well before that to get their chance to say goodbye.

CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell was there, as community members paid their respects. We’ve been sharing stories all week from the many lives touched by Butts in his 50 years leading the church.

Admiration for the great leader brought out more smiles than tears, as church members and neighbors shared fond memories.

“He enriched my life. My spirit has to be here today because he gave me something that money can’t buy,” Peggy Benjamin told CBS2.

Even those who never met the man recognized the impact he had.

“He was a giant here, and to have that much love for you, that really means a lot,” John Adkins said.

Charles Grayson became a member at Abyssinian the first time he heard Butts speak. He was among the first in line to say farewell.

“I fell in love with the church and I fell in love with him, because he was a very nice pastor,” he said.

These feelings for Reverend Butts run deep — and keep his spirit alive.

“With me, he’s still within my heart no matter what. As long I live, he’s still with me,” Walt Frazier said. “That gentleman will never die within the people of the church or the community. One of a kind.”

There’s still time to pay your respects to Butts in person. The doors will remain open until 7 p.m., and will reopen for viewing Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.

The home going celebration for Butts begins at 2 p.m. Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.