Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring the sale of team

By David Close, CNN

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is considering a sale of the team. Through a team statement on Wednesday, Dan and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”

Snyder has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” by a House Oversight Committee investigating the Commanders owner. Last year, after an internal investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson, the NFL fined the Commanders $10 million and Snyder handed control of the franchise’s daily operations to Tanya. Snyder has denied the accusations.

The Commanders statement in full reads: “Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions. The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

