Russia changes course, rejoins key Ukraine grain export deal

By Ivana Kottasová and Anna Chernova, CNN

Russia has rejoined the agreement that guarantees safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, just days after announcing it was suspending its participation in the pact, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

Moscow suspended its participation in the deal on Saturday, citing drone attacks on the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said it received “guarantees” that allowed it to resume the program.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment seem sufficient and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official Telegram channel.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the Sevastopol attacks. Ukraine has not confirmed that its forces attacked the city, and the extent of the damage to Russian naval vessels was unclear.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.