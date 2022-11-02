No-hitter thrown for just the second time in World Series history as Astros beat Phillies in Game 4

By Travis Caldwell, CNN

For just the second time in World Series history, a no-hitter has been thrown as four Houston Astros pitchers completed the feat against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night to win 5-0 and secure their place in baseball lore.

Cristian Javier started Game 4 in the series for the Astros, tossing six innings of no-hit ball before being relieved. Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero each pitched a perfect inning before Ryan Pressly closed out the Phillies in the 9th.

The only previous no-hitter in World Series history is Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

The only other no-hitter in postseason history was tossed by Roy Halladay for the Phillies in the 2010 National League Divisional Series.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.